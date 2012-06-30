Russian Anti-Putin Punk Band Pussy Riot Could Be In Prison For Six Months Before They Even Go To Trial

More than one hundred writers, film stars, and rock musicians have signed a letter requesting the release of an all female Russian punk rock band arrested in February for chanting an anti-Putin song in Moscow’s main Orthodox church, the AP reports.



The wonderfully-named Pussy Riot formed in 2011 in response to the announcement that Putin would run for a third presidential term. They became well-known not only for their provocative performances, but also their lyrics about the role of Russian women and their support for feminism.

WATCH:

In February, just weeks before Putin’s election, one performance apparently pushed the Russian authorities. Since March 3rd three band, Nadezhda Tolokonnikova, 23, Maria Alekhina, 24, and Yekaterina Samutsevich, 29, have been in jail.

The arrest stems back to an incident on February 21st when the band performed their “punk prayer” song in Christ the saviour Cathedral. During the performance, the group temporarily occupied the pulpit, praying to the Virgin Mary to “chase Putin out.”

WATCH (Note that some say that guitar playing segment of this video has been added to make the performance look larger than it was):

The Russian orthodox church declared the act blasphemous and called on the band members to repent. The official charges brought against the women, two of them mothers of young children, include breaking section two of Article 213 in the Russian criminal code. Under this article, the women, by conspiracy or by an organised group, committed “hooliganism” motivated by religious hatred.

If found guilty, they could face up to seven years in jail.

defence lawyers argue that the group showed no aggression or outward hatred towards the religion, the church, or the churchgoers, and that the charges are politically motivated. According to their lawyer Mark Feigin, the only thing you can hear the women say about religion are cries of “Lord’s crap,” a common Russian expletive.

“There is absolutely no basis for charging them with inciting religious hatred,” Feigin said about the original footage, in an interview with the Moscow Times.

Supporters of the group have protested outside the jail where the women are being held, which resulted in some of them being arrested themselves.

WATCH:

Before their arrest, the group were largely a curio, but their plight has brought them to international attention.

Groups including Amnesty International have called on Russia to release the women immediately, calling their arrest and detention illegal and labelling the women “prisoners of conscience”, and celebrities such as the Beastie Boys’ Ad Rock have expressed their support. The band members have joined in on the protests as well, two of the women declaring a hunger strike once they were brought into custody, according to the AP.

Most observers no longer expect a trial to come before August, meaning that the three defendants will have spent six months in jail for playing one song. Whatever the outcome, it looks like a point will have been made.

