Pussy Riot Released A New Single On The Day Of Their Sentencing

Three members of the punk group Pussy Riot received 2 year sentences today for their part in a performance in a Russian Orthodox Cathedral.



The group seem to be taking it in their stride, however, releasing a new single today (via The Guardian). The song is called “Putin Lights Up the Fires”.

Copies from the single actually made it into the court, according to one account.



WATCH:



