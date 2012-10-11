Russian Press Claims Pussy Riot Offered $700 Million World Tour Deal By US Companies

Photo: RT

Following today’s release of one member of the jailed Russian art group Pussy Riot on appeal, the Russian press is filled with wild rumours about the possibility of a lucrative worldwide Pussy Riot tour.According to multiple press reports, the band could net around 600 million euros ($700 million) for around 100 shows, and have been offered $10 million contract to record an album.



“Our agency just blew up calls and letters from overseas promotional and production companies with offers to host concert tours for Pussy Riot after a member of the group was to be released from prison,” a representative of live music company RU-CONCERT said, according to Life News. “Many of them are trying to use our agency to get the creator of the group.”

Life News specifically mentions the US-based concert group Live Nation as being behind the news. We’ve reached out for comment and will let you know if they get back to us.

Of course, some have already noted that the economics of this rumoured offer don’t really seem to make any sense. However, if this concert actually goes through, ticket buyers should probably remember that Pussy Riot aren’t really a band, and actually exist as more of an art collective. Don’t go expecting Green Day.

