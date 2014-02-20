Video Shows Pussy Riot Members Being Beaten By Cops During A Performance In Sochi

The Associated Press has disturbing video showing Russian Cossack militia beating the punk group Pussy Riot with horse whips while they try to perform at an outdoor plaza in Sochi, Russia.

As soon as the group gathered to start performing in their signature costumes, the Cossacks closed in and started attacking them. The Cossacks used horse whips and pepper spray as they tried to pull off the masks of the performers, The Washington Post notes.

The attack comes one day after police held members of the Pussy Riot group for hours without bringing any charges.

The plaza where the group gathered is about 20 miles away from the Olympic Park, according to the Post.

Watch the video below:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.