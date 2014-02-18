Two Pussy Riot Members Detained In Sochi

Formerly jailed Pussy Riot member Nadezhda Tolokonnikova tweeted that she and another member of the Russian feminist punk band were detained in the Olympic city of Sochi over allegations of stealing.

Another activist told Associated Press he was with Tolokonnikova and Maria Alekhina when they were stopped and accused of theft.

One tweet by translates as “[February] 16th we were detained at the 7 hours, on 17th we spent 10 hours at the FSB [Russian security services], and today in the paddy wagon ride, accused of THEFT.”

Маша Алехина, я и еще одна участница Pussy Riot едем в отдел полиции Блиново за нахождение в Сочи. pic.twitter.com/bj8qpX7gMN

— Надя Толокно (@tolokno) February 18, 2014

Tolokonnikova and Alekhina served almost two years in prison on a hooliganism conviction after they were involved in a punk prayer inside a Moscow cathedral.

Russian police told NBC that nine people were deatined in total.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.