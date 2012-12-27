How Pussy Riot Rattled The Russian Government With Their 'Punk Prayer'

Photo: AP

Last winter, hundreds of thousands of people flooded Moscow to protest Russian President Vladimir Putin. In the midst of the protests, an event happened that few paid attention to at the time.In an act of defiance, Pussy Riot, an anti-Putin feminist punk-rock group, walked into Moscow’s Christ the saviour Cathedral in Moscow and performed what they called their “Punk Prayer.” During the performance, the group temporarily occupied the pulpit, praying to the Virgin Mary to “chase Putin out.”



If that had been that, Pussy Riot might have been forgotten. Instead, the state arrested three of the young women who performed—Maria Alyokhina, Nadezhda Tolokonnikova, and Yekaterina Samutsevich—charged them with “hooliganism,” and threw them in Russia’s notorious pre-trial detention system.

If Pussy Riot’s initial performances had not been impressive, their conduct during the trial was. Over several months the defendants proved themselves to be a casual embodiment of anti-establishment cool, giggling to each other in the glass cage as the case went on around them. The girls were eventually sentenced to 2 years each in prison, but not before they gave incredible, eloquent take downs of Putin’s Russia in their closing speeches. In a final act of defiance, the group released a single on their final day in court.

Putin’s Russia turned Pussy Riot into international stars. The band became one of the most famous groups in the world, championed by Madonna and the Red Hot chilli Peppers. The colourful balaclavas (a type of ski mask) they covered their faces with became a worldwide symbol of protest. Incredibly, the Russian press has reported that they were offered millions for a world tour by Live Nation — despite the fact the group are more performance art troupe than rock and roll band.

It’s hard to argue that the group has led to serious change in Russia. However, the state’s harsh crackdown on the group has reminded the world of how closely linked Putin’s Russia and the Russian Orthodox Church are and how terrified the Russian elite is of dissent.

Two of the girls are now in “prison hell” in remote parts of the country for the foreseeable future (one girl has since been freed), yet the Russian government still seems scared of them, recently banning the video of their performance in the Russian Orthodox Church.

