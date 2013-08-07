This Thai Push-Up Bra Ad Has A Very Surprising Twist

The beginning of this Thai commercial for a Wacoal push-up bra is exactly what you’d expect. Windblown hair, lace peeking out of a button down shirt … you get the idea.

It’s the ending that will take you by surprise.

See if you get the twist before the end (spoilers below):

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Ads of the World didn’t list the agency responsible for the creative.

This isn’t the first ad that plays with an androgynous theme. Dutch company HEMA used Andrej Pejić, a male model, in a campaign for its push-up bra in 2011.

Ads of the World Male model Andej Pejic in a push-up bra campaign.

Earlier this year, the Thai Transgender Alliance protested an IKEA commercial that made light of a transgender woman. The “comedic” reveal was that the woman in the ad was actually born a man, and the spot ended with her boyfriend running off screaming.

Does Wacoal’s ad work or does it cross the line into the offensive?

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.