Push For Healthcare Reform Now Has "Unmistakable" Momentum

Yesterday the avalanche began.



A series of Democrats announced that they would vote “yea” on Obamacare, is a dramatic Sunday evening vote came closer into view.

For the best roundup of where we stand, you should read this report from POLITICO, which does a great job breaking down the key micro-battles and describes the momentum as “unmistakable.”

But again, hurdles remain. The abortion issue, for one, is still out there.

And one Congressman says he really wants to vote yes, but is worried that a small tax on medical device manufacturers will hurt a key company in his district.

Ah, ain’t life in a representative democracy grand!

Update: Also read this from Nate Silver. He draws the same conclusion.

