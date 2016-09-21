The hottest new food on Instagram is... a root vegetable

Ron L / Yelp Ube macapuno ice cream from 2nd City in NYC.

If foods in varying shades of purple haven’t already taken over your Instagram, they will soon.

Ube — a tuberous root vegetable common in the Philippines — seems to be the current flavour of the moment.

Considering the yam-like vegetable turns the food it flavours a pretty purple colour, it’s safe to say this has as much to do with look as it has to do with taste.

One of the first places in New York City to embrace this trend was Manila Social Club, a Filipino restaurant in Williamsburg that serves “ube bae” doughnuts complete with ube-flavored frosting.



Then came 2nd City, a Filipino taqueria whose ube macapuno ice cream (purple yam with sweet coconut) has been spreading across social media since the restaurant’s opening in May.



The trend exists outside of NYC too.



Ganache Patisserie and Cafe by Nicol offers molten lava cakes in a variety of flavours, one of the most popular being a purple cake that oozes purple ube filling.

Viral food mecca South Korea has also embraced the vegetable. The main ingredient in most of Cafe Bora’s — a dessert cafe outside of Seoul — desserts is purple sweet potato.

보라보라? #삼청동#카페보라#아이스크림#보라빙수#맛스타그램 A photo posted by Jamie J. Choi ? (@jamiee_choi) on May 28, 2016 at 4:09am PDT



There are plenty of other ube-based foods to be found on Instagram; a search of #ube returns over 140,000 results.

Try not to get too green with envy, matcha.

