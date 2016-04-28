Prince's 'Purple Rain' is showing in over 200 theatres this weekend due to sold-out demand

Following numerous sold-out screenings of “Purple Rain” at 87 AMC theatres last weekend following the sudden death of the movie’s star Prince, the theatre chain announced Tuesday it will screen the movie in over 200 theatres starting Friday.

AMC has not disclosed the grosses, but according to The Hollywood Reporter, AMC insiders claim the movie had the highest percentage of sold-out shows of any title playing in the 87 theatres last weekend.

The semi-autobiographical rock musical follows “The Kid” (Prince) as he juggles his rough home life with his rising music career. Released in 1984, it instantly became a cult classic thanks in large part to Prince’s music featured in the movie.

Prince won an Oscar for best original song score for the title track.

Prince, who won seven Grammys in his career and was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2004, died on April 21. His body was found at his Paisley Park estate in suburban Minneapolis. The cause of death is still being investigated.

See the participating AMC theatres.

Multiple Carmike Cinemas are also showing the movie.

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.