Millions Of Mysterious Tiny Purple Creatures Invade A Hawaii Beach

Photo: Khon2.om

In the second news of the day of things turning up on beaches where they normally shouldn’t be, millions of strange creatures have washed up on the south shore of O’ahu in Hawaii, KHON 2’s Brianne Randle reports. The unknown animals are tiny (about the size of a pea), purple and look like little crabs.



It’s really incredible because scientists have never seen anything like this before.

A local biologist told the news station that the mysterious critter was likely a crab in the larvae stage, but he doesn’t know the name of the species.

A few discerning beach-goers also took a stab at identifying the small purply things:

“It’s really weird, it looks like you want to eat it like a little berry,” said one woman.

“When something washes up like this you don’t know what to expect, maybe Tsunami stuff,” said another curious fellow.

Hopefully the experts will have some answers soon.



