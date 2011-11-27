Star-Studded Party Photos From The Fabulous Manhattan Home Of The Huffington Post Co-Founder

Last Wednesday, we attended a star-studded event for PureWow’s first anniversary party in Ken Lerer’s stunning Central Park West home.



The crowd consisted of tech scenesters like Rachel Sklar and Guest of a Guest cofounder Rachelle Hruska. Arianna Huffington also attended alongside actresses Renee Zellweger and Whoopi Goldberg.

What startup can draw such an impressive crowd?

Ryan Harwood founded PureWow last year after leaving his Wall Street job. He’s best friends with Thrillist’s founder Ben Lerer; both attended UPenn.

Purewow is sort of like Thrillist but it targets influential women instead of rowdy young men. It’s an email newsletter that curates fashion, beauty, arts, culture, tech, food, travel, health, and home content and it launched with six-figure ad deals last September. Now Purewow has more than 300,000 subscribers from its national, New York and LA editions.

