Star-Studded Party Photos From The Fabulous Manhattan Home Of The Huffington Post Co-Founder

Alyson Shontell
Purewow

Last Wednesday, we attended a star-studded event for PureWow’s first anniversary party in Ken Lerer’s stunning Central Park West home.

The crowd consisted of tech scenesters like Rachel Sklar and Guest of a Guest cofounder Rachelle Hruska. Arianna Huffington also attended alongside actresses Renee Zellweger and Whoopi Goldberg.

What startup can draw such an impressive crowd?

Ryan Harwood founded PureWow last year after leaving his Wall Street job. He’s best friends with Thrillist’s founder Ben Lerer; both attended UPenn.

Purewow is sort of like Thrillist but it targets influential women instead of rowdy young men. It’s an email newsletter that curates fashion, beauty, arts, culture, tech, food, travel, health, and home content and it launched with six-figure ad deals last September. Now Purewow has more than 300,000 subscribers from its national, New York and LA editions.

The PureWow team toasts its one year anniversary

They start the night off with a glass of champagne

Here's a shot of the full PureWow team. So this is where all the women in tech are...

The apartment has a killer view of Central Park

PureWow CEO Ryan Harwood welcomes everyone with a toast

Celebrities are already there when we arrive. There's Whoopi Goldberg and Renee Zellweger

Here's a closeup of Renee Zellweger. She's even prettier in person

Here's Whoopi again with WowOWow's Liz Smith. You can't see it in this picture, but Whoopi is wearing some comfy looking slippers/moccasins

WowOWow CEO Joni Evans chats with PureWow's team. WowOWow is a lifestyle publication written by Evans, Whoopi Goldberg, and other notable women, all of whom back PureWow.

Among the celebrities, other party goers are enjoying the evening

There's a mix of old and new media folks

Here's another group chatting on a stylish bench

Hey look! There's Arianna Huffington.

Fox anchor Jamie Colby makes an appearance

Joni Evans, Arianna Huffington and Nightline anchor Cynthia McFadden pose together

PureWow employees and partners Courtney Howell, Darshan Rangnath, Bessie Zhang and Michelle Yen enjoy the company of each other

Here they are again

Laura Gurevitz and Courtney Howell gather with Harwood

Financial journalist Jean Chatzky, CBS' Lesley Stahl and Joni Evans take a picture together

Tasting Table CEO Geoff Bartakovics has two WowOWow women on his arms

PureWow editor and marketing team members Alexis Anderson, Lauren Green, Maura Kutner raise their glasses

Harwood and Bartakovics catch up

Bartakovics and Harwood make room for John McNair

Adam Lelonek, Taryn Zuckerman and Kelly Lelonek pose with Harwood's parents, Sheryle and Scott Harwood

Nick Fauchald spends time with Evans

The PureWow team and its A-list backers gather for one last shot to celebrate a successful first year

We sneak in a picture before heading out. There we are with Rachel Sklar and Harwood

For another cool startup party, check out:

Inside Sean Parker's Totally Deluxe Off-The-Hook Spotify Party >>

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.