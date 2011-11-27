Star-Studded Party Photos From The Fabulous Manhattan Home Of The Huffington Post Co-Founder

Last Wednesday, we attended a star-studded event for PureWow’s first anniversary party in Ken Lerer’s stunning Central Park West home.
The crowd consisted of tech scenesters like Rachel Sklar and Guest of a Guest cofounder Rachelle Hruska. Arianna Huffington also attended alongside actresses Renee Zellweger and Whoopi Goldberg.
What startup can draw such an impressive crowd?
Ryan Harwood founded PureWow last year after leaving his Wall Street job. He’s best friends with Thrillist’s founder Ben Lerer; both attended UPenn.
Purewow is sort of like Thrillist but it targets influential women instead of rowdy young men. It’s an email newsletter that curates fashion, beauty, arts, culture, tech, food, travel, health, and home content and it launched with six-figure ad deals last September. Now Purewow has more than 300,000 subscribers from its national, New York and LA editions.
Here's Whoopi again with WowOWow's Liz Smith. You can't see it in this picture, but Whoopi is wearing some comfy looking slippers/moccasins
WowOWow CEO Joni Evans chats with PureWow's team. WowOWow is a lifestyle publication written by Evans, Whoopi Goldberg, and other notable women, all of whom back PureWow.
PureWow employees and partners Courtney Howell, Darshan Rangnath, Bessie Zhang and Michelle Yen enjoy the company of each other
PureWow editor and marketing team members Alexis Anderson, Lauren Green, Maura Kutner raise their glasses
Adam Lelonek, Taryn Zuckerman and Kelly Lelonek pose with Harwood's parents, Sheryle and Scott Harwood
The PureWow team and its A-list backers gather for one last shot to celebrate a successful first year
