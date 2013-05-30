Hot Startup Pure Storage Just Became The CIA's First Flash Storage Investment

Pure Storage VP of marketing Matt Kixmoeller

Pure Storage, a startup that sells storage systems with no moving parts, is about to become a bigger blip on the enterprise tech radar.



On Wednesday, Pure Storage said it inked a strategic investment and technology development agreement with In-Q-Tel, the Central Intelligence Agency’s VC arm.

The amount wasn’t disclosed, but no matter how much it was, this is a big deal for Pure Storage, which builds enterprise storage systems entirely with flash storage—the kind used in USB drives, mobile devices and high-end laptops.

An In-Q-Tel investment opens doors for tech startups because government agencies have strict security and performance requirements for the hardware and software they run.

This is In-Q-Tel’s first investment in a flash storage startup, and enterprises will no doubt see it as a sign that Pure Storage’s tech is trustworthy.

While flash still costs more than hard drive storage, it uses less power and takes up less data centre space, Matt Kixmoeller, VP of product marketing, told us.

“Typical storage arrays arrive on a loading dock in an 18-wheeler and take a week to set up. Ours arrives by UPS and installs in 10 minutes,” Matt Kixmoeller, VP of product marketing, told us.

It’s faster than regular hard drives, too, he says.

Pure Storage was founded in 2009 by seasoned storage vets. Its co-founder and CTO John “Coz” Colgrove was a founding engineer at Veritas Software, acquired by Symantec in 2005. Its president, David Hatfield, is another Veritas vet.

John Hayes, co-founder and chief architect, was previously an engineer in Yahoo!’s Office of the Chief Technologist. And Pure Storage CEO Scott Dietzen was CTO and president of Zimbra.

Pure Storage has raised $95 million to date from VCs including Index Ventures, Greylock Partners, Redpoint Ventures and Sutter Hill Ventures.

