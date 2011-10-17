Pure Gold USB Memory Stick from the Middle East

Having just written about the nearly million dollars that a Kate Moss statue in gold sold for, its almost as if yellow Gold just came back into fashion. What else can explain this pure gold USB memory drive from Jamil Pure Gold ?



Its not the first USB memory stick in a gold bar form, but it is definitely the first one to be made from 24 karat gold that is 999.9 per cent pure gold leaf. Also, unlike the memory sticks of yore , this one is actually functional since it has the requisite 32 GB of memory (a 4 GB version is also available). All older designs were mostly 1 or 2 gigs a-piece and pretty much outdated. Jamil set out to create a luxury USB stick, and it seems that they have taken this mantra to heart. For even inside the stick, the USB is covered by high quality wood for protection – a part that you would never get to see and merely a testament to the high quality and standards that Jamil has promised in this ‘luxuriously-designed’ memory stick.

The stick comes with a 1 year warranty. Most importantly, for those who are yet worried about quality, the memory sticks are hand made in Japan – one of the few electronics that can still lay claim to being made in Japan. Given that no one knows electronics better then the Nipponese and Gold better then the Arabs ; we have no problems in recommending this as a must buy for anyone who enjoys the good things in life. If Gold is not your type, then luxury memory sticks have been around for some time, so you can choose from a Cartier memory drive ; or a more unique humb drive from diamonds and platinum.

The price from Jamil Gold is AED 3200 ($870) but we have managed to dig up a brilliant Groupon during our research which allows you to buy it for just AED 1600 ($435). Link to the Groupon is here (UAE Groupon, so we are not sure how you could get delivery unless you have friends living in the Emirates).

A scene from within Jamil :

