PURE ENTERTAINMENT: Michelle Obama Does The Platypus Walk

We’ve never heard of the Platypus Walk. But we know that we want Michelle Obama to keep doing it.



At an event celebrating the second anniversary of her “Let’s Move” initiative, Obama took to the stage with a crowd of dancers and a costumed platypus in Orlando on Saturday to perform a dance that may or may not now sweep the nation.

The dance is inspired by the Disney television show, “Phineas and Ferb,” which features the character Perry the Platypus seen here with the First Lady, according to CBS News.

Obama has been known to dance in public, and especially in the name of the “Let’s Move.” In May, she danced the Dougie and the Running Man at a D.C. middle school. It was epic.

Now watch her show that she’s still got it:



Click here to see Michelle Obama move her body for “Let’s Move.”

