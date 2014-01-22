Purdue University In Lockdown After Shooting Reported On Campus

Purdue University is currently in lockdown after a shooting was reported on campus, according to the university’s Twitter account.

The shooting reportedly took place in Purdue’s electrical engineering building. One person is in custody and police are continuing to search the area, the school confirmed.

Here is Purdue’s initial statement on the shooting, via Twitter:





A shooting has been reported in the electrical engineering building on January 21 at Purdue. 1 person is in custody. Part 1/2

— Purdue University (@LifeAtPurdue) January 21, 2014

Police have cleared the building and continue to search the area. People should remain sheltered in place until further notice. Part 2/2

— Purdue University (@LifeAtPurdue) January 21, 2014

We will update this breaking story as more information is available.

