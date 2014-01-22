Purdue University In Lockdown After Shooting Reported On Campus

Peter Jacobs, Adam Taylor
Purdue University Campus Lockdown@justinlmack/Twitter

Purdue University is currently in lockdown after a shooting was reported on campus, according to the university’s Twitter account.

The shooting reportedly took place in Purdue’s electrical engineering building. One person is in custody and police are continuing to search the area, the school confirmed.

Here is Purdue’s initial statement on the shooting, via Twitter:


We will update this breaking story as more information is available.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.

Tagged In

education-us law