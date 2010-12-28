Purdue Will Make More Money For Going 4-8 Than It Did Going To The Rose Bowl

Photo: Flickr/dwhartwig

In the latest example that the BCS system is an epic disaster, Purdue officials told WLFI-18 that it will make more postseason money this season, when it failed to qualify for a bowl game, than it did during its 2000 Rose Bowl run.This season, eight Big 10 bowl teams will net the conference more than $44 million in payouts. After $14 million is set aside for those programs’ travel expenses, the remaining $30.5 million will be divided equally among the 11 Big 10 teams. Purdue figures to earn $2.7 million from their share.



While that’s pure profit for bowl ineligible programs, teams that make the postseason dip into those reserves to subsidise travel, lodging, food, and ticket expenses that go well beyond the $2 million the conference provides. In 2000, for example, Purdue returned from Pasadena with just $600 in profit.

No, the Boilermakers didn’t get the national exposure or the recruiting boost a bowl appearance promises, but in this economy Purdue will gladly take the $2.7 million windfall. Not including the tens of thousands of dollars it saved in bonus obligations to coaches who for a bowl (quite a reward for finishing among the top 58 per cent of teams).

