This paparazzi-proof scarf is the closest thing to an invisibility cloak

Facebook/ISHU Scarves Paris Hilton dons the ISHU scarf.

There’s a stylish way to keep paparazzi at bay — the anti-flash scarf.

The ISHU scarf, created by 28-year-old Saif Siddiqui, is made from a special fabric that reflects light.

Siddiqui, who runs the London and Amsterdam-based company, told BuzzFeed that the scarf’s purpose is to provide some privacy.

“The main intention is to make people aware of how important privacy actually is,” he said. “Everyone has a ‘brand’ online, and with the ISHU Scarf, people are back in control of their privacy.”

According to to the site, Siddiqui came up with the idea back in 2009 when a photo of his friends was manipulated by light bouncing from a bike’s reflector. The scarf was officially launched in October 2015.

Celebs and athletes, including Cameron Diaz, Joe and Nick Jonas, Danny Williams, and DMX, have all been spotted donning the scarves.

You can pre-order the scarves online, from $268 to $478, and will be released August 22, 2016. A tie and pocket square will also be sold, while a phone case is currently on sale.

