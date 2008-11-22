Puppycam Parents Speak: Dogs Going Off To New Homes Soon

They’re still anonymous but the San Francisco couple gave an email interview to one of the Today show blogs.



The most important thing you need to know: You can’t have one of these puppies.

And even though the puppies are all going to new homes in a few weeks, Ustream.tv is setting up their new owners with Doggie Cams

(Um, of course, they are. With four million viewers, this has very likely been very likely the most popular live-streaming video of all time.)

MSNBC: Technotica: Why Puppy Cam?

Puppy Wrangler: The Shiba Inu Puppy Cam was simply a way in which my wife and I could check in on our pups to make sure they were safe while we were away from the house. A coworker spied the Webcam on one of my monitors and asked if they could get the link. After that, it appears it took off like that old Breck commercial from the 1970’s, “You told two friends, and they told two friends, and so on and so and and …”

T: Have you done “life casting” before?

PW: Outside of watching “The Truman Show,” no, we have not.

T: Were you surprised at the response?

PW: Surprised is the understatement of the year. We had no idea it would become such a worldwide phenomenon.

T: What’s the weirdest or most surprising thing that’s happened since the Puppy Cam went “viral?”

PW: Besides being viewed by people in over 40 countries around the globe? Well, we are definitely humbled by the many stories we receive from people about how the puppies have helped them through tough times.

