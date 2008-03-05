Puppy-Killing Video: See It On Valleywag, Not Gawker

Yesterday’s “state of the blog” thumbsucker/traffic-bait: Can a blog be responsible for someone’s suicide? Today’s edition: Should a blog host a video of a solider throwing a puppy over a cliff?



Two different answers, both from the same blog publisher:

Last night, Gawker writer Nick Douglas posted, and wrote about, a YouTube video of what appears to be an American soldier throwing a puppy off a cliff. This morning there’s a new post, presumably written by Gawker Media’s Nick Denton, apologizing for running the video. Confusingly, Denton’s apology says the old post has been removed, but last we saw it’s still there – though YouTube itself has pulled down the puppy-throwing video. Now it’s gone.

But over on Gawker Media’s Valleywag, you can see the puppy hurled over the cliff as many times as you want – at least for now. Writer Nick Carlson has published the same video — via’s Gawker Media’s own video player, so it can’t be taken down by YouTube — along with a handful of other upsetting clips. He’s doing it, he says, in brave attempt to show the dehumanizing effects of war. But it still looks like someone throwing a puppy off a cliff to us.

