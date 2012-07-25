Puppeteer Arrested For Child Pornography And Conspiracy To Kidnap A Child

Ronald William Brown

Photo: Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office

Homeland Security agents found lewd pictures of bound and gagged children in the home of a professional puppeteer in Florida, according to a criminal complaint.Ronald William Brown, 57, often used his puppets to act out Bible stories.



Brown was arrested Friday after allegedly confessing in an Internet chat room to his fantasies about murdering and eating children, the Tampa Bay Times reported Tuesday.

Brown and alleged fellow child cannibalism enthusiast Michael Arnett “did discuss killing, dismembering, and eating” a boy at Gulf Coast Church, which Brown attended, according to an affidavit obtained by the Times.

However, when confronted by police, Brown said it was “just a fantasy” and he “could never and would never hurt anyone,” the Times reported.

Authorities arrested Brown on charges of conspiring to kidnap a child and possession of child pornography. Arnett was also arrested this summer.

Eric Kuske, a lawyer speaking on Brown’s behalf told the Times that conspiracy charges might not hold because Brown never met with Arnett to act out their fantasies.

Other shocking stories this month include a horrifying video of a special needs child being tortured on the school bus was finally released to the public >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.