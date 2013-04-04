AD OF THE DAY: Wheat Thins Trigger An Existential Crisis For A Puppet Locked In A Mental Institution

John the puppet loves crispy Wheat Thins.



So much, in fact, that this ad sees him checked into a One-Flew-Over-The-Cuckoo’s-Nest-style psychiatric ward to battle his crazed addiction. It’s the latest in Nabisco’s “Must Have Wheat Thins” campaign, which turned out a Super Bowl spot this year.

John the puppet stares vacantly out of a barred window. “You’ve got to let it go,” says the doc. “You can’t eat Wheat Thins, John. You’re a puppet.”

It turns out that a puppet trying to eat crackers is pretty funny.

The agency is Being NY:

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.