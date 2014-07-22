PUP Senator Jacquie Lambie Just Wants A Guy Who's Got Loads Of Cash And Is Well-Hung

Picture: Getty Images

Stay classy, Senator Jacqui Lambie.

Oh, wait – too late.

The Tasmanian Palmer United Party gave away way too much information this morning when she told Heart 107.3’s Kim and Dave Show what she was looking for in a man.

“They must have heaps of cash and they’ve got to have a package between their legs, let’s be honest,” Lambie said.

“I don’t need them to speak, they don’t even need to speak.”

Heaps of cash and a package between their legs. Was she joking?

Just to make sure, Kim and Dave put out the call to Tassie listeners and got 22-year-old Jamie on the line.

Here’s how that went:

Lambie: Do you have plenty of cash? I’m just a bit concerned that at 22 years of age and living in Tasmania you might not be quite there yet?

Jamie: Yes I do actually. I inherited quite a small fortune actually.

Lambie: Oh really?

Lambie: I’m just a bit concerned because you’re so young, I’m not sure you’d be able to handle Jacqui Lambie.

Jamie: I’ve been about a fair bit, ay.

Lambie: Oh, have you at 22? You don’t have any diseases do you?

Jamie: No

Then came the money question, prompted by Dave.

Lambie: Are you well hung?

Jamie: Hung like a donkey.

Lambie: Is that right? I’ve got a 24-year old son that reckons he is too.

Jamie: It’s the 21st century, we all are now.

Unfortunately for Lambie, who hasn’t been in a relationship for 11 years, Jamie did a runner before Kim and Dave could get him to commit to a breakfast date.

There’s already plenty of calls out for Lambie to be pulled up over her “sexist” comments, and that’s probably fair enough too.

Imagine if a male MP did a radio interview like Jacqui Lambie just did. — Judith Ireland (@CanberraCamper) July 22, 2014

And the PUP isn’t tracking too well on the sexist front. Its leader, Clive Palmer, came under fire in June after after accusing the government in Parliament of designing its paid parental leave scheme “just so that the Prime Minister’s chief-of-staff can receive a massive benefit when she gets pregnant”.

But there’s a funny side to Lambie’s comments, and there’s no shortage of supporters out there picking up on that.

You rage-fed vapid imbeciles! Jacqui Lambie was talking about ART. Who doesn't want a rich, well-hung man on their wall? — ABC News Intern (@ABCnewsIntern) July 22, 2014

Sen Jacqui Lambie likes her men like her Senate… hung http://t.co/xTEJSsvRNh Admit it, #auspol's gonna be interesting with her around! — Sean Keeley (@seanrkeeley) July 22, 2014

Boom-tish.

Sen Jacqui Lambie is mainly interested in swinging voters. #auspol #lambiespackage — Gerard McCulloch (@DrJavaBeans) July 22, 2014

Ta-raa!

You can’t say Lambie doesn’t give them something to talk about.

And if you don’t believe an Australian politican could say such a thing, here’s the audio:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.