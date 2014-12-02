PUP Senator Glenn Lazarus Says He Is Sick Of Christopher Pyne's 'Harassing' Text Messages

Palmer United’s new Senate member, Glenn Lazarus. Picture: Getty Images

Palmer United Senator Glenn Lazarus says education minister Christopher Pyne needs to stop “harassing” him and other cross benchers for support on higher education reforms.

“I am being inundated with text messages from Christopher Pyne virtually begging me to support the Abbott Government’s higher education reforms,” Lazarus said.

He says Pyne’s office and other government ministers are “offering all sorts of deals and incentives” to gain crossbench support.

“I won’t be bought and I am not prepared to horse trade,” Lazarus said.

“If Christopher Pyne is still the Minister for Education next year, which I strongly doubt, I suggest he takes the bill away, consults with all stakeholders and develops a new plan to support the higher education sector without hurting students.

“Palmer United will be voting down the higher education reforms.”

Lazarus says he has never given the education minister his mobile number.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.