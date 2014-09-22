PUP Party At Odds As Lambie Refuses To Back Down From Anti-Islamic Comments

Photo: Getty / File

There is a potential rift building within the Palmer United Party (PUP) as Clive Palmer rejects Senator Jacqui Lambie’s inflammatory comments that Islamic law “involves terrorism” and the burqa should be banned in Australia.

Following her comments last week, Lambie reiterated her stance that Australian Muslims observing sharia law should abandon their faith and has cited the burqa as a “national security” risk during an ABC television interview.

“When it comes to sharia law, to me, it obviously involves terrorism… it involves a power that is not a healthy power,” Lambie said.

“I don’t have a problem with Muslims, I have a problem with extremists and sharia law.”

Palmer told Fairfax Media that Lambie’s views were not shared by or part of PUP policy.

“Party policy is determined by a meeting of the members and is announced by the leader,” he said.

Last week Palmer attempted to ease the concerns of Muslim leaders, fearing electoral retaliation.

This isn’t the first time Lambie has refused to back away from racially provocative statements. In late August she refused to apologise for comments about China’s communist regime.

Watch Lambie attempt to explain her views on sharia law and its ties to terrorism.

