Mississippi School Faces Lawsuit For Handcuffing Students To A Pole For Hours At A Time

Students at a Jackson, Mississippi school are allegedly handcuffed and shackled for minor school-rule violations for up to six hours at at time.According to Jackson ABC affiliate WAPT, the students are frequently forced to eat their lunches while restrained and are required to beg faculty to unlock them to use the restroom.



The Capital City Alternative School for students in grades 4 through 12 is now being sued by the Southern Poverty Law centre.

The complaint says the punishment violates school board policy and the Constitution while making students more likely to drop-out and pursue lives of crime.

The school educates students suspended or expelled from Jackson Public Schools for 10 days or more.

