PunditWatch: TechCrunch Always Wrong, SAI Usually Right

A new section of news-prediction site Hubdub, called PunditWatch, tracks the predictions of famous pundits. TechCrunch is a famous pundit. Unfortunately, all of its predictions have been wrong.



SAI is a famous pundit, too. And 75% of our predictions have been right!

Of course, neither SAI nor TechCrunch can hold a candle to Perez Hilton, who is always right.

(Thanks to Mike Butcher of TechCrunch, who alerted us to Hubdub and TechCrunch’s zero per cent accuracy record. The silver lining for TechCrunch, of course, is that consistency is bankable: When you’re always wrong, folks can make fortunes betting against you!)

