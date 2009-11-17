Confirmed: Dart-Throwing Chimps Beat Pundits

Here’s more evidence that forecasting can be a fool’s game.



Research has found that political pundits have zero predictive ability.

Interestingly, as we also saw with CEOs yesterday, famous pundits perform even worse than their lesser known peers due to over-confidence.

We doubt bow ties help either.

Frontal Cortex: In the early 1980s, Philip Tetlock at UC Berkeley picked two hundred and 80-four people who made their living “commenting or offering advice on political and economic trends” and began asking them to make predictions about future events. He had a long list of pertinent questions. Would George Bush be re-elected? Would there be a peaceful end to apartheid in South Africa? Would Quebec secede from Canada? Would the dot-com bubble burst? In each case, the pundits were asked to rate the probability of several possible outcomes. Tetlock then interrogated the pundits about their thought process, so that he could better understand how they made up their minds. By the end of the study, Tetlock had quantified 82,361 different predictions.

After Tetlock tallied up the data, the predictive failures of the pundits became obvious. Although they were paid for their keen insights into world affairs, they tended to perform worse than random chance. Most of Tetlock’s questions had three possible answers; the pundits, on average, selected the right answer less than 33 per cent of the time. In other words, a dart-throwing chimp would have beaten the vast majority of professionals. Tetlock also found that the most famous pundits in Tetlock’s study tended to be the least accurate, consistently churning out overblown and overconfident forecasts. Eminence was a handicap.

Read the full article here.

(Tip via Abnormal Returns)

