Pundits Attack: Putting Criticism Of Obama In Context

The Hill reports today that policy advisors and political advisors to President Obama are at loggerheads over what to do about Social Security. The policy people, including Treasury Secretary Tim Geithner and economic advisor Gene Sperling, are arguing for a package of cuts and reform. They argue that it urgently needs to be done and that only a Democratic President can get it done.



The political advisors, including David Axelrod and David Plouffe, say: “bad idea, bad for the re-election campaign, let the GOP take the lead and cut their own throats.”

So far, you will not be surprised to learn, the political people are winning the argument. In the Obama White House, Washington veterans say, the political people always win the argument.

That sense — that the only thing the Obama White House really cares about is the re-election campaign — is what drove most of the Obama criticism that reached blizzard status this week.

The criticism falls into two general buckets. The first bucket might be called “White House dithers as world burns.” There are countless examples of this from just the last 10 days. The second bucket might be called “White House dithers while nation goes broke.” This criticism has been ongoing, and rises and falls depending on what else is happening around the world.

For the moment, “White House dithers as world burns” is the focus of the National Punditry, as MENA roils and Japan reels. Obama is not doing right by the Libyan rebels. Obama is not doing right by Israel. Obama is abandoning US allies in the Gulf. Obama is not doing enough to support “rebels” in the Gulf. Obama is not doing enough to help Japan. Obama is not putting enough pressure on Iran. The list of complaints goes on (and on).

The problem with this line of criticism is that it is largely under-informed. President Obama has vast and extraordinarily capable intelligence resources that constantly feed him information about what is happening, everywhere, around the globe. He is not at liberty to share that information (or most of it) with us. But he makes the decisions he makes based on that information.

So, it may well be that his “dithering” on Libya is purposeful; he might have credible information that those who seek to overthrow Qaddafi are even worse than Qaddafi himself. His relative silence (and inaction) on Japan may also be purposeful; the Japanese government may have asked him to stand down until they had a better sense of where things stood.

In case after case, what the pundits think is happening is just the half of it (or third of it). President Obama works off of a much wider information base. That’s a good thing (better to have more information rather than less) and a potentially bad thing (“top secret” information is often misleading and/or wrong). But it does render moot much of the insta-criticism of President Obama’s decisions on pressing foreign and/or national security policy matters. The Pundits, generally speaking, don’t really know what they’re talking about.

Criticism of President Obama’s national security and foreign policy strategy (or lack thereof), on the other hand, has been generally fair and well-grounded. When he took office, he inherited a world of problems; two unpopular but nevertheless important wars, a functionally bankrupt global financial system, a staggering national debt and you know the rest. Since taking office, the president has seen some of the strategic foundations of US foreign policy turned upside down. In the case of the Middle East and North Africa, those assumptions have come unravelled all over the place.

It’s hard to have a fully-formed grand strategy for a brand new world on a moment’s notice. It takes time to absorb the new set of facts on the ground. The Obama Administration has properly focused on “pragmatic transition” as its interim guiding principle. Transitioning Egypt from the Mubarak regime to whatever might follow should be a slowed-down process, from the US point of view. The longer the transition, the more input the US will have on what follows.

But there’s plenty of room for disagreement about where US interests truly lie and what it should be doing to advance those interests. What’s unusual about the Obama Administration is that it hasn’t designated an architect for this “new world order.” There’s no Acheson. There’s no Marshall. There’s no Kissinger, no Scowcroft/Baker tag team even. There’s only Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, defence Secretary Robert Gates and National Security Advisor Tom Donilon. Clinton and Gates have announced their retirements, leaving only Donilon. Mr. Donilon is capable in hundreds of ways, but he is not a foreign policy grand strategist.

So the next spate of Obama criticism will probably focus on this strategic thinking “gap.” Pundits will clamor for a strategic architect to their liking. Candidates will write op-ed pieces in the major newspapers applying for the job. It will be a lively debate. Hopefully, someone brilliant will be found to fill the role.

It’s a fairly urgent need. Having the president articulate grand strategy is something of a trap. If he says it, then he owns it. If someone else says it, it can always be disowned. In a world as topsy-turvy as the one we live in now, maximum presidential flexibility is probably best for all concerned.

The second bucket of criticism (“Obama dithers while nation goes broke”) is much better-informed because everyone is working from the same set of facts. There’s no question that an ocean of debt threatens to drown us all. There’s no question that that debt needs to be restructured and that future obligations need to be reworked. This is not a Republican or Democratic point of view. It’s a fact.

The Obama Administration’s principal political problem from its inception has been its seeming unwillingness to accept this reality. For that reason, the President has been criticised in the press and clobbered at the polls.

We’ve now arrived at one of those points in the ongoing national conversation where the focus will return to the question of what to do about all this debt. The headlines will be about a possible government shutdown and the eventual “budget deal” that must be arrived at.

But the question that needs to be resolved is whether President Obama agrees or disagrees with the report of the National Commission on Fiscal Responsibility and Reform that he appointed to look into this very subject. Either he does what they propose he should do (or something like it) or he doesn’t. It’s basically that simple.

There are two political narratives that run inside the heads of Mr. Obama’s campaign handlers. Narrative One is Jimmy Carter redux; high gas prices, bad news from the Middle East, inflation, ennui. Narrative Two is Bill Clinton wins re-election by moving to the “centre,” pushing the Republicans off a “right-wing” cliff.

There’s a third narrative, which one might call “Nixon goes to China.” This strategy would have President Obama embrace the debt challenge and take the lead on restructuring the government’s future obligations. If he doesn’t choose “Nixon goes to China,” he’ll deserve all the criticism he gets.

