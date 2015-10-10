We tested every pumpkin spice product we could find -- here they are ranked worst to best

Hollis Johnson We got our products from Target, Whole Foods, Trader Joe’s, CVS, Dunkin Doughnuts and Panera Bread.

Pumpkin spice is taking over grocery stores.

We ingested copious amounts of orange coloured, pumpkin-flavored food and drink products that we acquired from Target, Whole Foods, Trader Joe’s, CVS, Dunkin Doughnuts and Panera Bread.

Here is our ranking of the 35 pumpkin spice products we tasted.

35. Trader Joe's pecan pumpkin instant oatmeal. The texture of the oatmeal combined with these flavours produced an artificial taste that we did not like. Hollis Johnson 34. Pumpkin spice candy corn. Candy corn is a separate Fall flavour that should not be combined with pumpkin spice. Hollis Johnson 33. Nature's Path Organic Pumpkin-N-Spice trail mix granola bar. This granola bar completely lacks the taste of pumpkin spice. It's sugar coated pumpkin seeds clumped together with trail mix. Hollis Johnson 32. Trader Joe's country pumpkin spice granola cereal. This was an unusual item for us to try. The actual granola is fine, but there are some strange ingredients thrown in there to give it a pumpkin flavour that just doesn't work. Hollis Johnson 31. Kashi pumpkin spice flax crunchy granola bars. There seems to be a trend with the granola products lacking pumpkin spice flavour. But this product does have a more seasonal kick to it than the previous granola bar we tried. Hollis Johnson 30. Pumpkin bagel from Panera. The bread does not taste very much like pumpkin and it has a rather bland taste. The sugary frosting gives it its flavour, but we were unimpressed. Hollis Johnson 29. Dancing Deer pumpkin spice shortbread cookies. Although they are pumpkin shaped, this product lacks the pumpkin flavour and tastes like a sugar cookie. Hollis Johnson 28. Entenmann's pumpkin doughnut holes. These may have the appearance of being pumpkin spice flavored, but it simply tastes like a glazed doughnut. Hollis Johnson 27. Trader Joe's pumpkin walks into a bar... cereal bar. The filling of this cereal bar tastes more like apple flavour than pumpkin. The bread of the bar contains the spice, so it ends up tasting like cinnamon apple. Hollis Johnson 26. Keebler fudge stripe pumpkin spice cookies. We didn't taste the pumpkin spice flavour in this product, but it does have a seasonal taste comparable to a ginger snap cookie. Hollis Johnson 25. Trader Joe's organic frosted pumpkin toaster pastries. This is comparable to the cinnamon flavour pop-tart. The pumpkin flavour is absent. Hollis Johnson 24. Pumpkin spice Peeps. We had different reactions to this product. Some people thought it captured the pumpkin spice flavour accurately, while others thought it tasted like a regular sugar coated peep. Regardless, you can't deny the sugar. Hollis Johnson 23. Kellogg's pumpkin spice Frosted Mini Wheats. We could only taste the most subtle hint of pumpkin spice flavoring in this cereal. Otherwise, it tastes like the original Frosted Mini Wheats. Hollis Johnson 22. Siggi's pumpkin and spice low fat yogurt. This product is very sour and bitter which takes away from the pumpkin flavour -- making it an interesting combination. We don't think the flavour works well with the product, but it's not completely terrible. Hollis Johnson 21. Trader Joe's pumpkin macarons. The consistency of this product is messy and contains a thick, pumpkin puree filling that takes over the delicacy of what a macaron should be like. Hollis Johnson 20. Nestle Tollhouse pumpkin spice morsels. First bite -- the taste is ok. But it has a suspicious after taste. This product has a strong pumpkin flavour and as these are used in baking, it would be an agreeable addition to a cookie. Hollis Johnson 19. Pumpkin spice latte M&Ms. The flavour of this traditional candy stumped us until we agreed that it contains a coffee taste and lacks the pumpkin flavour. Hollis Johnson 18. Hershey's pumpkin spice kisses. Wow, these have a blast of pumpkin flavour! When you bite into it, it has a cream filling that doesn't give a bad after taste. Hollis Johnson 17. Hostess pumpkin spice Twinkies. This is a VERY sugary treat -- but it does capture the pumpkin spice flavour nicely. One person even said they like it better than the unflavored Twinkie! Hollis Johnson 16. Trader Joe's pumpkin biscotti. While we expected this product to taste like a ginger snap cookie, it did have a hint of pumpkin flavoring that went well with the cookie. Hollis Johnson 15. Trader Joe's Pumpkin-O's. This cereal is delightful. Not too sweet and it captures a pleasant pumpkin flavour that's suitable for breakfast. Hollis Johnson 14. Pumpkin spice tea from The Republic of Tea. This hot drink smells like apple cider but has a light pumpkin taste. The flavour isn't strong and it's very enjoyable to sip on. Hollis Johnson 13. Trader Joe's pumpkin spice rooibos tea. This tea has a savoury and thick pumpkin spice flavour that is comforting and gratifying. Hollis Johnson 12. Dunkin Doughnuts pumpkin spice doughnut. Now this tastes like a pumpkin spice doughnut! Hollis Johnson 11. Trader Joe's pumpkin spice chia tea latte mix. With pumpkin spice aromas filling the air after making this drink, it not only smells delicious, but it perfectly captures the pumpkin spice taste and goes well with the product. Hollis Johnson 10. Pumpkin spice almond milk. The orange colouring threw us off at first but this tastes like egg nog with a hint of pumpkin. Our reaction: It could be worse. Hollis Johnson 9. Pumpkin spice oreos. The texture and colouring of the actual oreo is off-putting, but it tastes like a simple, sugar infused oreo with pumpkin flavours. Hollis Johnson 8. Pumpkin pie bark. Mimicking the famous peppermint bark, this flavour is our favourite pumpkin flavour chocolate! Not too rich and not too sweet. Hollis Johnson 7. Noosa pumpkin flavour yogurt. The pumpkin flavour is subtle yet sweet creating a simple blend that goes well with the product. Hollis Johnson 6. Trader Joe's pumpkin butter. With few ingredients, this product provides a refreshing taste. It is naturally sweet and offers a unique pumpkin spice flavour that we enjoyed. Hollis Johnson 5. Chobani pumpkin spice Greek yogurt. This is the most preferred of the yogurts we tried. The texture of the yogurt blends well with the flavours and it's not too sweet. Hollis Johnson 4. Trader Joe's pumpkin pie spice cookie butter. This is amazing. It has the consistency of peanut butter but with a rich pumpkin taste. It is well balanced with the cookies and spice. Hollis Johnson 3. Trader Joe's pumpkin panettone. Yum! This fluffy Italian bread has creamy pumpkin flavours nestled with hints of spice that creates a sensational taste and product. Hollis Johnson 2. Trader Joe's pumpkin-y pumpkin bites. These are delicious! Think of a pumpkin flavored brownie with a rich flavour and gooey texture. Hollis Johnson 1. Trader Joe's pumpkin ice cream. Everything about this is phenomenal. Our winner by a landslide! Not just because it is ice cream, but because the flavours actually blend well together -- creating the perfect pumpkin spice flavour product. Hollis Johnson

