We tried Pumpkin Spice Lattes from 4 major chains, and 7-Eleven was the clear winner

Krispy Kreme/Dunkin’/Starbucks/7-Eleven The Pumpkin Spice Latte lineup.

Nothing announces the arrival of autumn quite like a piping hot cup of Pumpkin Spice Latte.

the arrival of autumn quite like a piping hot cup of Pumpkin Spice Latte. Though Starbucks has popularised the sought-after beverage, stores like Krispy Kreme, 7-Eleven, and Dunkin’ have created their own versions of the PSL as well.

The Insider food team set out on a journey to determine which chain sells the best of the bunch.

To our surprise and delight, the 7-Eleven Pumpkin Spice Latte – which came out of a machine and cost just $US2.22 – tasted far better than the other pumpkin spice drinks we tasted.

Fall has just begun, but pumpkin spice has already taken over coffeehouses across the country, with big chains like Starbucks, Dunkin’, Krispy Kreme, and 7-Eleven rolling out their seasonal beverages in August.

In light of all the Pumpkin Spice Latte competition, Insider decided to give a few of them a try – and rank them, of course.

So, we set off from our offices in downtown Manhattan and visited all four chains to determine who, in our opinion, has the best PSL in the game – and the result was surprising, to say the least.

Krispy Kreme/Dunkin’/Starbucks/7-Eleven The PSL lineup.



We set out to determine which PSL powerhouse reigns supreme before the cold weather actually sets in.

Meredith Cash and Ian Burke/Insider We set out to find the best PSL around.

We hopped on a subway to Penn Station to visit New York City’s sole Krispy Kreme location.

Ian Burke/Insider Krispy Kreme in Penn Station.

The brand has multiple pumpkin spice offerings, including a cheesecake-filled doughnut inspired by the popular fall treat.

Krispy Kreme Krispy Kreme’s cheesecake-filled pumpkin spice doughnut.

But we decided to stick with the classic hot Pumpkin Spice Latte for the purposes of our taste test.

Krispy Kreme Krispy Kreme’s Pumpkin Spice Latte.

The barista handed us our order, which cost $US3.26 and had whipped cream coming out of the top of the lid.

Meredith Cash/Insider Krispy Kreme’s Pumpkin Spice Latte.

When we took the lid off, it was clear that there was too much whipped cream — in our experience, it didn’t look anything like the promotional images.

Ian Burke/Insider The whipped cream got stuck to the lid.

While definitely present, the pumpkin spice flavour was not overpowering and the whipped cream, while messy, didn’t taste bad.

Ian Burke/Insider Meredith tried to salvage the whipped cream.

Ian called it quits after his first sip, but Meredith kept drinking the Krispy Kreme PSL on the subway ride down to the Financial District, where we popped into Starbucks to try the drink that started it all.

Meredith Cash/Insider Ian posed outside Starbucks.

We ordered a classic Pumpkin Spice Latte and, upon opening the lid, we saw that Starbucks’ presentation was far superior to Krispy Kreme’s whipped cream mess.

Meredith Cash/Insider Starbucks’ Pumpkin Spice Latte topping stayed intact.

The taste was better, too. Starbucks’ whipped cream was of a higher quality and a better complement to the latte itself. The spice on the top also offered a nice textural component to the drink.

Meredith Cash/Insider Ian sipped on a Starbucks PSL.

After that, we walked across the street to Dunkin’.

Ian Burke/Insider Meredith embraced the Dunkin’ spirit.

Dunkin’ introduced its Cinnamon Sugar Pumpkin Signature Latte to stores this year, posing the first major challenge to the Starbucks heavyweight’s 16-year reign as the most popular PSL.

Dunkin’ The Dunkin’ Cinnamon Sugar Pumpkin Signature Latte.

Meredith had previously tasted the iced version and was impressed with Dunkin’s take on the seasonal treat.

Meredith Cash/INSIDER Meredith’s iced Cinnamon Sugar Pumpkin Signature Latte.

But when it came to the hot one — which cost $US3.47 — we were pretty disappointed with the appearance.

Ian Burke/Insider The Dunkin’ Cinnamon Sugar Pumpkin Signature Latte came with no whipped cream or spice on top.

The taste wasn’t much better. The drink was excessively sweet, and Ian thought it tasted like perfume and had the chemical smell of a candle.

Ian Burke/Insider Meredith tried the Dunkin’ Cinnamon Sugar Pumpkin Signature Latte.

We moved on to our final destination of the day and, frankly, assumed that we had already found our winner in the Starbucks PSL.

Meredith Cash/Insider Ian was impressed by the Starbucks PSL.

But 7-Eleven — the dark horse of the four — would ultimately prove us wrong.

Meredith Cash/Insider Ian outside of 7-Eleven.

We walked in and were surprised to find that the convenience store’s version of the viral drink was actually dispensed from a machine.

Meredith Cash/Insider The 7-Eleven dream machine.

The pour was much more watery than we had expected, further dashing our hopes of dethroning the Starbucks PSL.

Meredith Cash/Insider Ian poured himself a piping-hot cup of 7-Eleven’s PSL.

We added a bit of complementary cinnamon on top to mimic the Starbucks and Krispy Kreme PSLs and then gave it a go.

Meredith Cash/Insider Ian tasted the 7-Eleven PSL.

To our collective delight, the 7-Eleven Pumpkin Spice Latte was an absolute treat.

Meredith Cash/Insider The 7-Eleven Pumpkin Spice Latte.

The drink was rich, creamy, and perfectly spiced — yet not overpowering. We tasted notes of chai, clove, and cinnamon.

Meredith Cash/Insider 7-Eleven’s PSL.

Starbucks’ PSL — which was the most expensive at $US5.06 — is definitely the most Instagram-worthy…

Meredith Cash/Insider Ian sized up the Starbucks PSL.

…but our dark horse certainly upset the field when it came to taste.

Meredith Cash/Insider Ian posed with an advertisement of our winner.

And at $US2.22, it was the cheapest, too.

Meredith Cash/Insider The 7-Eleven Pumpkin Spice Latte.

Our full PSL rankings are:1. 7-Eleven2. Starbucks3. Krispy Kreme4. Dunkin’

7-Eleven/Starbucks/Krispy Kreme/Dunkin’ Our rankings.

