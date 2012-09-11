Starbucks And Dunkin' doughnuts Are In The Middle Of Another Pumpkin War

Pumpkin has emerged as the dominant flavour for fall, and as always, Starbucks and Dunkin’ doughnuts are touting it like crazy.



When Starbucks starts selling its seasonal Pumpkin Spice Latte, it’s essentially declaring the end of summer. People love it so much that they crashed the Facebook app meant to promote the drink.

Aside from the latte — which is also being sold as Via Ready Brew, according to Starbucks Melody — Starbucks is also selling pumpkin scones and muffins.

Dunkin’ doughnuts recently fired back with a broad pumpkin product line for this year, announcing its pumpkin doughnuts, pumpkin Munchkin doughnut holes, pumpkin cream cheese, pumpkin K-Cups and pumpkin packaged coffees and lattes. Plus, there will be more pumpkin-flavored items coming in October.

Not to be outdone by the bigger boys, Einstein Bros. is involved in the pumpkin spree as well, reports Bret Thorn at Nation’s Restaurant News. It’s offering double-whipped sweet pumpkin cream cheese, pumpkin and pumpkin and walnut crunch bagels, pumpkin cream cheese bagel poppers and pumpkin muffins.

That’s a lot of pumpkin.

