A private island off the coast of Australia was once won in a poker game and sold for $78. Now, it's back on the market asking $17 million — take a look inside

Pumpkin Island

An island off the coast of Queensland, Australia known as “Pumpkin Island” hit the market for $US17 million.

The island is known for running on renewable energy resources and makes use of both wind and solar power.

The current owners of the island have been quarantining on it amid the pandemic, but are now selling because they have decided to move closer to their family in New Zealand.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

A 14-acre island off the coast of Queensland, Australia has just hit the market for $US17 million, Maggie Hiufu Wong of CNN Travel reports.

Pumpkin Island is just a 30-minute boat ride from Queensland, and is currently owned by Wayne and Laureth Rumble. The couple had been quarantining on the island as the pandemic began sweeping through Australia.

“It was the ideal place to spend lockdown during the pandemic,” the couple told CNN Travel. “It is secluded, private and yet you have total freedom to move around, be outside … our kids were playing in the playground, on the beach and life just felt very normal until we switched on the news.”

The luxe island is also known for being a sustainable retreat. It has a resort that runs on renewable energy sources, making use of both wind and solar power systems, and also has a system that can convert rainwater into drinking water.

Whoever buys the island will also get plenty of bonuses: It comes with two ocean-facing bungalows, two registered moors, a helicopter pad, a 36-passenger boat, an oyster bar, a game room, and a library, among others.

Here’s a closer look at the eco-retreat and its colourful history.

Pumpkin Island, a private island just off the coast of Queensland, Australia, has hit the market for $US17 million.

Pumpkin Island

The island is currently owned by the Rumble Family, Maggie Hiufu Wong of CNN Travel reported.

The Rumble family bought the island in 2003 for just $US909,000. They’d been quarantining on it during the pandemic, but now want to sell the island so they can move closer to their family in New Zealand.

“We would love to hand the island over to someone who would care for it as much as we do,” the couple told CNN Travel. “It is a very special place and ideally, the new owners would find as much joy in the beauty and breathtaking nature as we have.”



Source:





CNN Travel



The current owners leased the island to a well known Queensland Beer company, which renamed Pumpkin Island to promote its beer, in the early 2010s.

Pumpkin Island

From 2012 to 2013, the island was leased to a beer company that used it to promote the beer Castlemaine XXXX and was subsequently renamed XXXX during those years.

There was a competition tied to the island during this time, and customers who found a golden beer can could win a vacation to the island.



Source:





CNN Travel



The island is known for being carbon neutral and is said to annually offset at least 150% of its greenhouse emissions.

Pumpkin Island



Source:





CNN Travel



The relatively small island only spans about 14 acres.

Pumpkin Island



Source:





CNN Travel



As part of its sustainability initiative, Pumpkin Island makes use of wind and solar power, in addition to having a system that transforms rainwater into drinking water.

Pumpkin Island



Source:





CNN Travel



There are five cottages on the island, which can accommodate as many as 34 guests.

Pumpkin Island



Source:





CNN Travel



Each of the cottages has a private deck that overlooks the water.

Pumpkin Island



Source:





Pumpkin Island



There are also two bungalows …

Pumpkin Island



Source:





CNN Travel



… which both face the ocean.

Pumpkin Island



Source:





CNN Travel



There is also a private beach and an oyster bay.

Pumpkin Island

According to the listing, the buyer can purchase an oyster lease, which would allow “guests to shuck oysters off the rocks,” separately. The island also has a 36-passenger boat along with two registered moors.



Source:





CNN Travel



True to its nature as an eco-retreat, there’s plenty of sea life on the island, including turtles, whales, and dolphins.

Pumpkin Island



Source:





Pumpkin Island



And there’s no shortage of amenities, like water sports. Pumpkin Island is perfect for paddle boarding and snorkelling.

Pumpkin Island



Source:





Pumpkin Island



Pumpkin Island is part of the Keppel Islands and quite close to other islands, meaning you can easily island-hop from one to the next.

Pumpkin Island

Nearby islands include the Conical & Corroboree Islands, the North Keppel Island, the Miall & Middle Islands, Great Keppel Island, and the Humpy & Halfway Islands.



Source:





Pumpkin Island



There’s also a helicopter pad, if you feel like flying in rather than arriving by boat.

Pumpkin Island



Source:





CNN Travel



Pumpkin Island has a colourful history. Previously, it was owned by the Mason family, who had won it in the 1960s in a poker game.

Pumpkin Island

According to island lore that the Rumbles passed along to CNN’s Wong, the island was initially owned by a man named Snigger Findlay and operated as an oyster farm. After Findlay lost Pumpkin Island in a poker game, the Mason family bought the island from him for just $US78.



Source:





CNN Travel



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.