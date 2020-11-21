6 science-backed benefits of eating pumpkins to improve your eye, skin, and heart health

Westend61/Getty Images Pumpkin soups or smoothies can be a healthy way to consume this classic fall vegetable.

Eating pumpkins may benefit your eyesight, help you lose weight, improve heart health, boost your immune system, protect your skin, and even lower the risk of some cancers.

Pumpkins contain high amounts of antioxidants, fibre, and Vitamin A, which are crucial for your health.

To gain these health benefits, you can cook or bake with fresh pumpkin, or snack on pumpkin seeds.

Pumpkins are much more than just the unofficial flavour of fall. This autumn favourite has various health benefits and can be eaten all year. Pumpkins are low in calories and high in nutrients such as vitamin A and antioxidants, making them a delicious and nutritious addition to your diet.

Here are six benefits of eating pumpkins.

1. Pumpkins can help with eyesight

Beta-carotene is responsible for the bright orange colour of pumpkins. This pigment is a carotenoid that is converted into vitamin A by the body. Beta-carotene and vitamin A are essential for sustaining good eyesight, says Laura Bishop-Simo, RD at The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Centre.

Vitamin A is also part of a compound called rhodopsin which is crucial for the eyes being sensitive to light and dark. Additionally, vitamin A supports the health of the cornea and the retina.

According to a 2013 review, beta-carotene and other nutrients such as vitamin C, vitamin E,zinc, and omega-3 fatty acids can help prevent age-related eye diseases such as macular degeneration.

Even just a half cup of pumpkin has 14,000 IU of vitamin A, which is 280% of the daily recommended value.

2. Pumpkins may promote weight loss

Pumpkins are a healthy food choice if you’re looking to lose weight. Bishop-Simo says pumpkins are a good source of fibre, which can help keep you fuller for longer, and may lead to less frequent snacking.

Plus, at around 100 calories in a cup, Bishop-Simo says you will get a decent volume of food for a small number of calories, making it a good option for cutting calories while still getting a variety of nutrients.

Pumpkin seeds are also a great nutrient-dense snack for weight loss. They have fibre, protein, healthy fats, and micronutrients. Protein is beneficial for staying full longer since it can regulate hunger hormones, and fat is broken down slowly, Bishop-Simo says. These factors contribute to your stomach feeling fuller for longer.

3. Pumpkins can benefit heart health

Pumpkins are rich in potassium, which is a nutrient that can help regulate blood pressure, thereby reducing the risk of heart attack and stroke, Bishop-Simo says. One cup of pumpkin contains 490 milligrams of potassium, which is about 16% of the recommended daily value.

A 2016 meta-analysis of 16 studies found that stroke risk decreases with an increase of potassium consumption. Additionally, a 2018 paper stated that a high intake of potassium can lower elevated blood pressure, reducing your risk of heart disease.

4. Pumpkins may help protect your skin

Beta-carotene and vitamin A are beneficial to skin health. The beta-carotene in pumpkins may prevent the effects of ageing and boost skin’s defences against UV sunlight, says Bishop-Simo.

This is due to beta-carotene’s antioxidant properties. According to a 2012 review, eating foods with beta-carotene may have a protective effect on skin cells against damage from UV radiation. A 2008 meta-analysis showed that beta-carotene may also protect against sunburn.

5. Pumpkins may lower the risk of cancer

Pumpkins, including pumpkin seeds, are rich in antioxidants, says Bishop-Simo. These antioxidants can help prevent damage caused by free radicals. Free radicals may be caused by normal cell cycling, environmental pollutants, or UV radiation. These unstable molecules can cause oxidative stress, which can damage healthy cells’ DNA.

Antioxidants like beta-carotene help to combat this damage. Chronic oxidative stress is a risk factor for cancer, so it’s important to consume antioxidants to lower your risk.

Research has been promising surrounding carotenoids like beta-carotene and cancer prevention:

A 2016 review found that carotenoids like beta-carotene may lower pancreatic cancer risk.

A 2016 meta-analysis suggested that carotenoids may lower gastric cancer risk.

A 2012 meta-analysis found that carotenoids may lower breast cancer risk.

6. Pumpkins may boost your immune system

Pumpkins contain various nutrients that help boost the immune system. Bishop-Simo says these include:

Vitamin A

B vitamins

Vitamin C

Vitamin E

Pumpkins contain smaller amounts of the B vitamins, vitamin C, and vitamin E â€” but a very large amount of vitamin A. In fact, a 2008 report found that vitamin A is excellent for immune support. This is because vitamin A helps support T-cells, which are a type of white blood cell crucial for immune function. Additionally, the antioxidants found in pumpkins can also contribute to a healthy immune system.

Insider’s takeaway

Pumpkins are a delicious way to add much-needed nutrients into your diet. To get the most benefit from pumpkins, you can cook or bake with fresh pumpkin puree or canned puree that’s 100% pumpkin.

Overall, to achieve a healthy diet filled with vitamins and minerals, you should be sure to eat a variety of colourful foods â€” and pumpkins are a fantastic starting point.

