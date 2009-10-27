Pump Prices Back On The March

One of the big sources of savings for consumers, lower gas prices, is rapidly coming to an end.:



Atlanta Business Journal: The national average price of gasoline increased by 12 cents a gallon to $2.67 in the past week.

Despite weak consumer demand and ample fuel supplies, crude oil on the New York Mercantile Exchange (NYMEX) posted its highest weekly closing price of 2009, $80.50 a barrel, pushing up wholesale and retail fuel prices.

With rising crude prices, the country should indeed brace itself for $3.00 a gallon prices in the future.

