Puma is tripling its Leicester City shirt production due to crazy demand

Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images James Vardy of Leicester City celebrates the team’s Premier League win with his children.

Sportswear giant Puma — the official kit supplier of shock Premier League winners Leicester City — is tripling its shirt production for the team after this season’s line sold out, according to Bloomberg.

Puma made 25,000 shirts for the 2015/16 season, but they have been sold out “for months.”

Anticipating continued high demand from a wave of new fans, it intends to make 90,000 shirts for the next season.

Leicester City’s website recently unveiled the new kit designs, set to debut next season.

Bloomberg added that Puma had no bonus contract with Leicester because when their agreement was signed four years ago nobody expected the team to win the Premiership.

Manchester United currently has the biggest kit agreement in the Premiership — a 10-year deal with Adidas reportedly worth £750 million ($1.1 billion).

Another Premier League team, Chelsea, recently agreed to end its Adidas kit deal six years early. It was supposed to last until 2023, but will instead finish after next season.

Puma is struggling to value Leicester following its 5000/1 Premier League win, Bloomberg added, particularly with the new global audience it will enjoy in the next Champions League. It cites sports analyst Repucon, which estimates Leicester’s TV viewership has risen 23% in the UK and 70% in the US.

