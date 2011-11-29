The United Arab Emirates Is Up In Arms Over This Pair Of Puma Sneakers

Photo: via Emirates 24/7

A new pair of Puma trainers, released in the United Arab Emirates in celebration of the country’s upcoming 40th National Day, has the country in an uproar.The reason? The sneakers are red, white, black, and green, the same colours at the UAE flag, and Emiratis see the colours as a huge insult to the nation, according to Emirates 24/7.



One Emirati professional told the website:

Puma should have borne in mind the cultural sensitivities of the people of the UAE. The flag is a very sacred symbol for the UAE. It cannot be trivialised, especially not as footwear.

And the sentiment seems to be spreading; Emirates 24/7 said it had received several complaints about the sneakers and that the anger appeared to be “widespread.”

Update: A spokesman for Puma sent us this statement: PUMA took the feedback from our consumers very seriously and has indefinitely actioned the removal of the shoe from all stores. PUMA apologises for any trouble caused on this matter. The shoe was never intended to upset or offend our customers here in the Middle East, but to give the people of the UAE a piece of locally created design as a symbol of recognition of this great occasion.

