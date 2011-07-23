Pulse, The iPad Reader That Just Raised $9 Million, Partners With The Atlantic

Photo: apple.com

Pulse, the iPad reader that just closed a $9 million round, announced a new partnership today.The Atlantic and its sister publication National Journal willl make their content available via Pulse.



Other partnering sites include MSNBC, CNN, TIME, and The Wall Street Journal.

The year-old startup was cofounded by Akshay Kothari and has more than 4 million users.

