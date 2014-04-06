'Pulse Signals' Similar To Black Box Pings Detected

Royal Australian Air Force Loadmasters, Sergeant Adam Roberts (left) and Flight Sergeant John Mancey, launch a Self Locating Data Marker Buoy from a C-130J Hercules aircraft in the southern Indian Ocean as part of the Australian Defence Force’s assistance to the search for Malaysia Airlines flight MH370. PHOTO: Leading Seaman Justin Brown

A Chinese vessel has picked up pulse signals, similar the that of a black box, on two separate occasions within two kilometres of the MH370 search area.

An Australian vessels Ocean Shield and the HMS Echo have been redeployed to assist the Chinese ship, Haixun 01, and is also investigating a separate “acoustic event”.

Retired Air Chief Marshal Angus Houston, who is leading the search said it is an “important and encouraging lead” but has conclusions should not be assumed.

“What we have got here are fleeting, fleeting acoustic events,” he said.

Read more here.

