The Harvey Milk Foundation issued a powerful statement condemning the Orlando shooting that killed 50

The Harvey Milk Foundation issued a powerful statement on the Orlando mass shooting that left 50 people dead early Sunday.

The shooting, now being called the deadliest in US history, also appeared to specifically target the LGBT+ community.

It happened at Pulse, a gay nightclub, during LGBT Pride Month, and nearly a year after the US Supreme Court ruled in favour of same-sex marriage nationwide.

In its statement, the Harvey Milk Foundation said “These victims had their futures stolen … their dreams stolen … their potential contributions stolen from us all.”

The statement continued, “Hate and separation continue to bring forth too much grief, too many stolen lives across the world. May we also have the strength to address and deal with the roots of hatred that target any minority community with violence anywhere in the world.”

Though the 29-year-old gunman, Omar Saddiqui Mateen, was on an FBI list of suspected ISIS sympathizers, Mateen’s father told NBC News that his son’s actions had “nothing to do with religion.” He noted that his son got angry when he saw two men kissing in Miami a couple of months ago and thinks that may be related to the shooting.

Here’s the Harvey Milk Foundation’s full statement:

My heart aches to release such a sad statement. Orlando LGBT community and leaders being held in our prayers! #hope pic.twitter.com/btw7HZCPeG

— Stuart Milk (@StuartMilk) June 12, 2016

In the wake of the shooting, a Florida blood bank has made it easier for people from the LGBT+ community to donate blood, according to multiple media reports. It has been particularly difficult for gay men to give blood due to FDA recommendations designed to prevent the transmission of HIV, but those rules were relaxed late last year.

