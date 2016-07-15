The nightclub at the center of the Orlando massacre was just broken into

The nightclub that was the scene of the deadliest mass shooting in US history was broken into on Wednesday night, the Orlando Police confirmed on Thursday.

Forty-nine people were killed and 53 were wounded when Omar Mateen opened fire inside Pulse nightclub, a popular LGBT-friendly spot in Orlando, on June 12.

According to the police report, a door at Pulse was pried open sometime on Wednesday evening. The Orlando police had just returned the club back to its owners, Rosario and Barbara Poma, earlier that day.

The Pomas were at the club until 2 p.m., and then drove by the club later that night around 9:15 p.m., according to the report.

Roughly six hours later, around 3 a.m., two Pulse employees were driving by the club and noticed that a vehicle gate and a privacy gate outside the club were open. Later on Thursday morning, the Pomas found that a door that had been secured with plywood was also forced open, according to the report.

“Since June 12, we have seen the worst and best of human behaviour,” Barbara Poma said in a statement, per NBC News. “We are disappointed that someone felt compelled to violate the privacy of our beloved Pulse Night Club and the sacred place it has now become. We have faith in the Orlando Police Department and its’ investigation of this break-in. The club will continue to remain closed to the public as we work to plan the future of Pulse.”

Buddy Dyer, Orlando’s mayor, called the incident “disturbing” in a tweet.

The motives behind the break-in are unclear at this time. Pulse nightclub is once again a crime scene.

