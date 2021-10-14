THEN AND NOW: The cast of ‘Pulp Fiction’ 27 years later

Since “Pulp Fiction,” Travolta has gone on to star in a number of well-received films.

After the success of “Pulp Fiction,” Travolta nabbed starring roles in films like “Get Shorty,” “Phenomenon,” “Face/Off,” “Primary Colors,” “The General’s Daughter,” and “Hairspray.”

The actor also returned to TV in 2016 to produce and star as Robert Shapiro on FX’s “American Crime Story: The People v. O.J. Simpson.”

In the past five years, he’s appeared in a number of smaller films, including “Gotti,” Trading Paint,” and “The Fanatic.”

Most recently, the actor was starring on the Quibi series “Die Hart.”