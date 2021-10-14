THEN AND NOW: The cast of ‘Pulp Fiction’ 27 years later

- The now-iconic Quentin Tarantino film “Pulp Fiction” premiered 27 years ago.
- John Travolta and Samuel L. Jackson were already popular actors before “Pulp Fiction.”
- The movie served as the launchpad for Uma Thurman’s successful career.
The star had also appeared in the “Look Who’s Talking” film trilogy, “Urban Cowboy,” and “Staying Alive.”
The actor also returned to TV in 2016 to produce and star as Robert Shapiro on FX’s “American Crime Story: The People v. O.J. Simpson.”
In the past five years, he’s appeared in a number of smaller films, including “Gotti,” Trading Paint,” and “The Fanatic.”
Most recently, the actor was starring on the Quibi series “Die Hart.”
Throughout his early career, he appeared in “Ragtime,” “School Daze,” “Coming to America,” “Do the Right Thing,” and “Goodfellas,” before starring in Spike Lee’s “Jungle Fever” in 1991.
In the early 1990s, Jackson also acted in “Juice,” “Menace II Society,” “Jurassic Park,” “Fresh,” and “Hail Caesar.”
Since 2008, he’s starred as Nick Fury in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, appearing in films like the “Iron Man” series, “Thor,” the “Avengers” series, the “Captain America” series, and “Captain Marvel.”
Jackson also reunited with “Pulp Fiction” creator Tarantino for “Django Unchained” and “The Hateful Eight,” and he worked with another popular director, M. Night Shyamalan, for “Glass.”
The actor recently appeared in “Death to 2020,” “The Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard,” and “The Protege.” He also voiced Nick Fury on the Disney+ series “What If…?”
Jackson is set to reprise his Marvel role on the upcoming Disney+ series “Secret Invasion” and in “The Marvels.”
She landed a role in 1987’s “Kiss Daddy Goodnight,” and went on to appear in “Dangerous Liaisons” alongside Glenn Close, Michelle Pfeiffer, and Keanu Reeves.
In the early 1990s, Thurman also nabbed roles in “Robin Hood,” “Dylan Thomas,” and “Mad Dog and Glory.”
She later starred in “The Producers,” “Percy Jackson and the Olympians: The Lightning Thief,” “The House That Jack Built,” and, most recently, “The War With Grandpa.”
Additionally, she’s appeared on NBC’s “Smash,” NBC’s “The Slap,” Bravo’s “Imposters,” and Netflix’s “Chambers.”
In 2017 and 2018, Thurman took her talents to Broadway in the play “The Parisian Woman.”
Additionally, the actress was also involved in the Seattle Rep’s virtual series “Plays in Process,” which goes behind the scenes of the theater’s upcoming projects.
Prior to “Pulp Fiction,” he’d gained fame in the 1980s on the ABC dramedy “Moonlighting” and in “Die Hard,” “Look Who’s Talking,” “Die Hard 2,” “The Last Boy Scout,” “Color of Night,” and “Death Becomes Her.”
He’s also appeared on shows such as Fox’s “Ally McBeal,” NBC’s “Mad About You,” and NBC’s “Friends.”
In 2015, he made his Broadway debut in the stage adaptation of Stephen King’s “Misery.”
Most recently, Willis appeared in “Survive the Night,” “Hard Kill,” and “Midnight in the Switchgrass,” and he’s currently working on a number of films.
Rhames went on to act in films such as “The Long Walk Home,” “Jacob’s Ladder,” “The People Under the Stairs,” and “The Saint of Fort Washington.” He also appeared on TV shows like NBC’s “Miami Vice” and “ER.”
Throughout the early 2000s, the actor took on roles in the “Mission: Impossible” sequels, “Baby Boy,” “Lilo and Stitch,” “Idlewild,” “I Now Pronounce You Chuck and Larry,” and many others.
He’s also continued to act on shows, including Fox’s “New York Undercover,” Disney Channel’s “The Proud Family,” CBS’ “The District,” Disney Channel’s “Lilo and Stitch: The Series,” CBS’ “Kojak,” and Starz’s “Gravity.”
In addition to voice acting in films and on TV shows, he’s also the famous voice behind the fast-food chain Arby’s commercials.
More recently, Rhames appeared in “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2” and reprised his role in “Mission: Impossible – Fallout.” He’s currently set to return for the upcoming sequels “Mission: Impossible 7” and “Mission: Impossible 8.”
But before the 1994 hit, she’d acted in “Silvestre,” “1871,” and “Henry and June,” among other projects.
Some of her films after “Pulp Fiction” include “The Woman in the Moon,” “Porto of My Childhood,” “The Saddest Music in the World,” “The Killer,” “Moral Order,” and “In the Country of Last Things.”
Additionally, outside of acting, she’s released four albums to date — the most recent being 2016’s “The Piano’s Playing the Devil’s Tune” with Phoebe Killdeer and The Shift.
Additionally, the actor has taken on roles for the small screen, appearing on Fox’s “Lie to Me,” Showtime’s “Twin Peaks,” and Sky Atlantic’s “Tin Star.”
More recently, Roth acted in Tarantino’s “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” and appeared in “The Song of Names” and “The Misfits.”
The actor is also set to reprise his villainous role on the upcoming Disney+ series “She-Hulk.”
Leading up to her role as Yolanda/Honey Bunny, the actress also worked on Broadway in plays such as “A Taste of Honey” — which earned her a Tony nomination — and “The Glass Menagerie.”
Her television credits include USA’s “Duckman,” NBC’s “Law and Order: Special Victims Unit,” SyFy’s “Battlestar Galactica,” Disney Channel’s “Phineas and Ferb,” NBC’s “Hannibal,” and NBC’s “The Blacklist.”
She has also taken on a number of stage roles, her most recent being “The Night of the Iguana” in 2017.
In 2020, Plummer appeared on Netflix’s original drama “Ratched.”
