Pulling Off A Good Investor Presentation

A company wants to put its best foot forward in an investor presentation. Unfortunately, many put their foot in their mouth because they forget that, as with any sales situation, the focus must be on what the customer wants and not just the company’s own goals.

At best, you damage your chances for getting an investment. At worst, you become an apocryphal story – and investors do talk. That’s why IR magazine asked investors and advisers to explain what makes a good presentation, as well as to recall some of the common gaffes they’ve seen.

The key to a good presentation is keeping things simple, says David Calusdian, an executive vice president and partner at Sharon Merrill Associates, a Boston-based IR advisory firm.

‘There shouldn’t be too many extra messages thrown in,’ he explains. ‘The old adage goes: when someone asks you the time, you need to tell him what time it is, not how to make a watch. So you really need to focus on how the company is making money.

‘I would always start with the investment thesis. The presentation needs to convey why an investor should buy the company’s stock. And every slide in the presentation should be a part of the story the company is telling about its investment thesis.’



[Article by Erik Sherman, with additional reporting by Tim Human, IR magazine]

