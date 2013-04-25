Pulled 'Hannibal' Episode Will Instead Appear As Online Web Series

Though last week’s episode of NBC’s “Hannibal” was pulled from airing after the Boston Marathon bombings, you’ll still get a chance to see parts of it online.



Viewers can watch snippets of the scrapped fourth episode as part of a Web series on NBC.com.

NBC released a clip from the first part of the series with executive producer Bryan Fuller explaining the “cannibalised” episode will revolve around Hannibal Lecter’s (Mads Mikkelsen) relationship with Abigail Hobbs (Kacey Rohl).

While the full episode won’t air in the U.S., it will be shown abroad.

The canned episode 4 was to feature “Molly Shannon persuading children to kill other children” according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Fuller says they’re putting out the series for fans to make an easy transition between episodes 3 and 5.

The next new episode of “Hannibal” will air this Thursday at 10 p.m.

Additional clips will appear here.

Check out the first clip below:

