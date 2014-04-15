The Guardian And Washington Post Win Journalism's Biggest Prize For Exposing The Snowden Revelations

The Washington Post and The Guardian shared journalism’s biggest prize on Monday, winning the 2014 Pulitzer Prize in public service for its reporting on the trove of documents from former National Security Agency contractor Edward Snowden.
The Pulitzer committee awarded both publications the honour. Of The Washington Post, the committee said it had revealed “widespread secret surveillance by the National Security Agency, marked by authoritative and insightful reports that helped the public understand how the disclosures fit into the larger framework of national security.”
Of The Guardian, the committee said it had helped “through aggressive reporting to spark a debate about the relationship between the government and the public over issues of security and privacy.”
Barton Gellman led the Post’s reporting on the Snowden disclosures, along with filmmaker Laura Poitras. Glenn Greenwald, the brash privacy advocate and journalist who now serves as an editor at The Intercept.
The stories have continued to fuel discussion about the NSA’s surveillance methods. Late last month, President Barack Obama said he intends to introduce legislation that would overhaul the method by which the National Security Agency collects and stores data.
Here’s the complete list of winners in journalistic categories:
Public Service: The Guardian US The Washington Post
Breaking News Reporting: Staff of The Boston Globe
Investigative Reporting: Chris Hamby of The Center for Public Integrity, Washington, DC
Explanatory Reporting: Eli Saslow of The Washington Post
Local Reporting: Will Hobson and Michael LaForgia of the Tampa Bay Times
National Reporting: David Philipps of The Gazette, Colorado Springs, CO
International Reporting: Jason Szep and Andrew R.C. Marshall of Reuters
Feature Writing: No award (first time in a decade)
Commentary: Stephen Henderson of Detroit Free Press
Criticism: Inga Saffron of The Philadelphia Inquirer
Editorial Writing: Editorial Staff of The Oregonian, Portland
Editorial Cartooning: Kevin Siers of The Charlotte Observer
Breaking News Photography: Tyler Hicks of The New York Times
Feature Photography: Josh Haner of The New York Times
