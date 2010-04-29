Pulitzer-Winning Cartoonists Slam Comedy Central Over 'South Park' Censorship

Here’s a new development in the “South Park” Mohammed cartoon controversy.



The Washington Post reports that 17 Pulitzer Prize-winning editorial cartoonists have signed a petition condemning the radical Muslim group that threatened “South Park” creators Matt Stone and Trey Parker over a recent episode depicting the Profit Mohammed dressed in a bear suit.

They also slammed Comedy Central for censoring re-runs of the episode.

“I feel more strongly than the statement — and am particularly appalled by Comedy Central’s lack of spine,” Signe Wilkinson of the Philadelphia Daily News told the paper.

