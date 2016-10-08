This political cartoon is a perfect encapsulation of the US's future in Afghanistan after 15 years of war

For more than 13 years — from October 7, 2001, until December 28, 2014 — the US and NATO were conducting combat operations in Afghanistan.

And although combat operations were meant to have stopped and the US had begun withdrawing troops from the country by the end of 2014, continued gains by the Taliban and the seeming weakness of the Afghan National Army have forced the US to continue its role in the war-torn country.

Overall, the US maintains a force of nearly 10,000 in Afghanistan, although President Obama plans to draw that force down to 5,500 in 2017. At that point the war would have lasted for 16 years.

In response to this continuation of the US presence in the country, cartoonist Jack Ohman of The Sacramento Bee published this cartoon, which helped him win the 2016 Editorial Cartooning Pulitzer Prize.

NOW WATCH: These are the favourite weapons of the Army Special Operations Forces



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.