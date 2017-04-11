6 books that just won the Pulitzer Prize

The Insider Picks team writes about stuff we think you’ll like. Business Insider has affiliate partnerships, so we get a share of the revenue from your purchase.
Every year, dozens of esteemed editors, publishers, writers, and educators come together to select the year’s best pieces of journalism and literature for a Pulitzer Prize. While topping any best-seller list is a feat in itself, a Pulitzer Prize is the highest accolade a writer can receive.
If you’re looking to add some new books to your reading list, have a look at this year’s Pulitzer Prize winners.
'The Underground Railroad' follows Cora, a slave who escapes from a cotton plantation to gain her freedom. Through her journey, Cora is forced to make difficult decisions and sacrifices to ensure her safety.
Honored for her play 'Sweat,' which is about America's sharp economical decline in 2008, Lynn Nottage is the first female playwright to receive two Pulitzer Prizes for drama.
You can currently see 'Sweat' at New York's Studio 54, or you can pick up a copy of the script on Amazon.
BEST HISTORY: 'Blood in the Water: The Attica Prison Uprising of 1971 and Its Legacy' by Heather Ann Thompson
Heather Ann Thompson spent over a decade researching the harsh conditions of New York's Attica Correctional Facility, the violent rebellion it sparked in 1971, and the Civil Rights Movement's legacy.
BEST BIOGRAPHY OR AUTOBIOGRAPHY: 'The Return: Fathers, Sons and the Land in Between' by Hisham Matar
When Hisham Matar was 19 years-old, his father was kidnapped and held in a secret prison in Libya. A story about hope and loss, 'The Return' documents Matar's efforts to find his father and return to his hometown, a place he'd sworn off for 22 years.
In 'Olio,' Tyehimba Jess uses song, sonnet, and traditional narrative to share the lives of obscure African American performers between the Civil War and World War I.
Harvard University sociologist Matthew Desmond followed eight families residing in Milwaukee's poorest neighbourhoods and condensed all his findings and observations into 'Evicted.' With rave reviews from the New York Times, the Boston Globe, and the New Yorker, this book is meant to change the way you think about poverty in America.
