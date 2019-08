17 award-winning editorial cartoons from 2015 everyone should see

The following 17 award-winning editorial cartoons come from the portfolio of Jack Ohman of The Sacramento Bee.

Ohman, a staff cartoonist, won the 2016 “Editorial Cartooning” Pulitzer Prize.

“His drawings ranged from the bold to the masterfully understated. His touching statement on the day the US Supreme Court legalised marriage equality is a cartoon that will echo for years,” wrote Joyce Terhaar, executive editor

of The Sacramento Bee, in his cover letter to the panel of Pulitzer judges.

Below are a selection of Ohman’s cartoons.

Jack Ohman/The Sacramento Bee/Courtesy of Pulitzer Prizes Published: January 8, 2015 Jack Ohman/The Sacramento Bee/Courtesy of Pulitzer Prizes Published: March 25, 2015 Jack Ohman/The Sacramento Bee/Courtesy of Pulitzer Prizes Published: April 10, 2015 Jack Ohman/The Sacramento Bee/Courtesy of Pulitzer Prizes Published: April 16, 2015 Jack Ohman/The Sacramento Bee/Courtesy of Pulitzer Prizes Published: December 16, 2015 Jack Ohman/The Sacramento Bee/Courtesy of Pulitzer Prizes Published: April 28, 2015 Jack Ohman/The Sacramento Bee/Courtesy of Pulitzer Prizes Published: June 24, 2015 Jack Ohman/The Sacramento Bee/Courtesy of Pulitzer Prizes Published: June 27, 2015 Jack Ohman/The Sacramento Bee/Courtesy of Pulitzer Prizes Published: June 29, 2015 Jack Ohman/The Sacramento Bee/Courtesy of Pulitzer Prizes Published: June 28, 2015 Jack Ohman/The Sacramento Bee/Courtesy of Pulitzer Prizes Published: August 5, 2015 Jack Ohman/The Sacramento Bee/Courtesy of Pulitzer Prizes Published: August 14, 2015 Jack Ohman/The Sacramento Bee/Courtesy of Pulitzer Prizes Published: September 11, 2015 Jack Ohman/The Sacramento Bee/Courtesy of Pulitzer Prizes Published: November 27, 2015 Jack Ohman/The Sacramento Bee/Courtesy of Pulitzer Prizes Published: December 1, 2015 Jack Ohman/The Sacramento Bee/Courtesy of Pulitzer Prizes Published: December 3, 2015 Jack Ohman/The Sacramento Bee/Courtesy of Pulitzer Prizes Published: December 29, 2015

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.