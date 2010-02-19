National Enquirer Officially In Pulitzer Prize Run For John Edwards Scandal

From the Huffington Post:
The Pulitzer Prize Board has officially accepted The National Enquirer‘s submissions for breaking the John Edwards scandal, according to sources close to the board. In a historic move, the Pulitzer Board conceded that the self-proclaimed tabloid is qualified to compete with mainstream news outlets for journalism’s most prestigious prize. The Enquirer is in the running for the Pulitzer in two categories: “Investigative Reporting” and “National News Reporting” for The National Enquirer staff.
Read more at the Huffington Post.
